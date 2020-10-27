City of Madison comes out against medical marijuana initiative

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Madison is hoping the Mississippi Supreme Court will stop Initiative 65 from appearing on the November 3 ballot.
The city has filed an emergency petition with the state high court, seeking a declaration that Initiative 65 was “unconstitutionally brought to the voters,” according to a city news release.
“The constitutional process for amending our constitution has not been followed and the public has been misled about the content of the initiative,” Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler said.
She went on to say that “Initiative 65 gives marijuana providers greater rights than any other lawful business. Such a significant change must be lawfully adopted.”
The initiative, if passed, would allow citizens with any of 22 illnesses to get a doctor’s prescription for medical marijuana. The state health department would issue them an ID card so they can purchase it from a licensed marijuana clinic. The drug would be taxed at 7 percent.
Madison city leaders are among the latest to come out against the initiative. Recently, members of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police came out against Initiatives 65 and 65A.
