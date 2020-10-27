Biloxi’s Elijah Sabbatini decommits from Ole Miss

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ole Miss defense surrendered 21 second-half points against Auburn Saturday, losing their third straight game. Now it seems that one of their best defensive recruits in the 2021 class has decided to look elsewhere to begin his college career.
Just three days after his 18th birthday, Biloxi safety Elijah Sabbatini made the decision to decommit from Ole Miss and open his recruitment back up.
In a post on Twitter, Sabbatini made it clear that he hasn’t lost interest in the Rebels, but feels he needs more to time to consider his options. The three-star safety prospect has been committed to Ole Miss since June 2020.
Earlier this month, the Biloxi senior received his second SEC offer from Georgia, who currently have a top ten 2021 recruiting class.
Sabbatini becomes the second coast standout to part ways with Ole Miss as George County’s MJ Daniels elected to join Mississippi State.
