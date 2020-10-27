Beachside pumpkin patch in Pass Christian prepares for Zeta

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the seventh time this year, South Mississippi is once again in the cone of uncertainty.
With Hurricane Zeta threatening the Mississippi Gulf Coast, residents and businesses are once again preparing for the possibility of a storm.
“It’s nothing new to me,” Julianna Vigilotti said.
Some say it’s especially frustrating preparing for yet another storm after all the activity this hurricane season.
“It’s just crazy with all the hurricanes coming at us at one time," said Vigilotti. “Speaks to 2020, I guess.”
While some residents are waiting for more information before making preparations for the storm system, one business is not taking any chances.
Jenne Tagge, who is also known as the Pumpkin Lady, said, “I’m a little nervous about it.”
Tagge runs Trinity Episcopal Church’s annual pumpkin patch along Highway 90, just feet away from the Pass Christian beach.
Now, she and her staff are preparing for a storm potentially heading their way.
“We might have to start taking our signs down,” Tagge said. “We might have to take our tent down even.”
Other preparations include moving smaller pumpkins to the church but leaving bigger ones behind, something they had to do when Hurricane Nate crept ashore back in 2017.
“The big pumpkins had to fend for themselves but we had such a surge from Nate, it floated them up and took them out to sea,” she said.
Organizers hope the storm moves quickly so that families can keep their traditions.
“We can bring the stuff back from the church, back to this beautiful spot. Hopefully, we don’t get a surge and the big pumpkins stay here,” Tagge said.
Trinity Episcopal Church will keep customers updated on the pumpkin patch through their Facebook page.
