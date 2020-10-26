Zeta now a category one hurricane. Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches in effect for South Mississippi.

Hurricane, Tropical Storm, and Storm Surge Watches have been issued for South Mississippi. Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties are under a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch. Four to six feet of storm surge is possible in coastal or low lying areas Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Pearl River, Stone, and George Counites are under a Tropical Storm Watch. This is in anticipation of Zeta which is expected to make a landfall around late Wednesday in either Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, or Florida.