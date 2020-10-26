Zeta almost a hurricane. Tropical watches or warnings may be issued later today.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Zeta remains near hurricane strength in the western Caribbean on Monday morning.
Unfortunately, tropical storm or hurricane watches or warnings will probably be issued later today or tonight for parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast, perhaps including Mississippi. This is in anticipation of Zeta which is expected to make a landfall around late Wednesday in either Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, or Florida.
For now, it’s still too early to tell exactly which state will receive a direct hit. But once any tropical alerts are issued later today or tonight then that should make any possible impacts easier to figure out.
If Zeta follows the center of the current forecast track, then South Mississippi would see periods of rainy weather mainly between Tuesday night & Thursday morning with a chance for 39mph+ wind arriving Wednesday:
- Tuesday: Breezy at times. Scattered showers with a slight chance for thunderstorms. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Rain chance 50% to 100%
- Tuesday night: Scattered showers. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 60% to 90%.
- Wednesday: Windy. Showers likely with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Tornadoes possible. Southeast wind 10 to 35 mph. Rain chance 80% to 100%.
- Wednesday night: Windy. Showers likely with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Tornadoes possible. South wind 15 to 60 mph. Rain chance 80%.
- Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Then, becoming partly cloudy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Rain chance falling to 30%.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Rain chance less than 10%.
If the storm instead follows the left or right edge of the current forecast track, then we could see lesser impacts.
We’ll be watching in the coming days for any possible track shifting or narrowing which could change our possible impacts.
Improving weather conditions are expected by Thursday afternoon as a cold front arrives from the west. And we should stay dry and cooler for Friday into the weekend.
