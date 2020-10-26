Voters look to the future with election day looming

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Yard signs, flags, bumper stickers and parades have been staples of this year’s campaign.
At least one thing is known, Mississippi’s electoral votes will most likely go to President Donald Trump. But incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is facing a strong challenge from Democrat Mike Espy in a race that has people talking.
“The concern is getting in touch with voters,” said Phil Harding, manager of the Harrison County Republican Headquarters. “I think there’s so much money pouring into this race on the Democratic side, and Cindy Hyde-Smith is not getting that kind of financial support, and I think that’s her biggest challenge right now.”
One poll shows Espy trailing Hyde-Smith by only one percentage point.
But Harding doesn’t put much stock in those polls, or the national polls that show President Donald Trump trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
“I think the polling we see out there that’s being reported, I suspect much like 2016, it undercounts a great number of people.”
Harding said he has spoken to people who are “reluctant to let themselves be polled or to be known that they are supporting President Trump because of the potential for vandalism.”
The state ballot initiatives on medical marijuana and the state flag have strong supporters on both sides, but are not considered partisan issues.
“Those really are people issues. Those shouldn’t be a party issue,” said James Johnson of Gulfport.
“We have Republican voters on both sides of both issues,” Harding said. “I think it’s truly a non-partisan issue, on all three of those ballot initiatives, but particularly the flag and the medical marijuana.”
The third ballot initiative would remove an electoral college-type requirement in state office elections.
Voters will go to the polls on November 3, if they haven’t voted already
It’s an election that has polarized the nation even more than it was four years ago. Will the tone of the nation be changed by the election?
“Well, for America as a whole, it’s going to be quite a few years before we can unify America,” said Johnson, who said he was going to vote for the Democratic candidates.
“I think we have to have a very one a very positive message from the highest levels of government, from the presidency,” after the election, Harding said.
