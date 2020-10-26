Trump holds 25 point lead over Biden in Mississippi, latest poll shows

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new poll shows that President Trump holds a sizable lead over Joe Biden in Mississippi a week before Election Day.
In the poll, conducted by SurveryMonkey, 1,705 Mississippians were asked the question, "If the 2020 presidential election were being held today among the following candidates, for whom would you vote?”
Of the respondents, 62 percent said they would cast their vote for Trump and 37 percent said they would vote for Biden.
Trump won in every age group except for those 18-24 in which 61 percent said they would vote for Biden and those 25-34 where 54 percent said they would vote for Biden.
In the same poll, nationally Biden held the lead 52 percent to Trump’s 46 percent of likely voters.
Mississippi has been a Republican stronghold for decades. The last time the Magnolia State went blue was in 1976 when Democrat Jimmy Carter defeated incumbent Gerald Ford.
According to the poll analysis website FiveThirtyEight, Trump has a 91 percent chance of winning Mississippi in November.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.