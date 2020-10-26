Senior citizens in Harrison County make their votes count

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Harrison County senior citizens cast their ballots Monday afternoon with the help of community leaders. They now join the more than 11,000 absentee votes already cast in Harrison County.
A caravan of cars trekked through Gulfport on the way to the county courthouse where hundreds of senior citizens cast their votes for the upcoming election. In charge of organizing the event was State Representative Sonya Williams Barnes.
“We’re assuming there will be long lines on Election Day. We’re hoping that this will be a little more comfortable for them to vote absentee," said District 119 State Representative Sonya Williams Barnes.
Making it easier for this particular age group to vote was important to Barnes.
“They know the struggles of voting. They have lived through the civil rights era and they personally probably have experienced many of the challenges that voters had back in the 60s. With that in mind, we want to make sure that they don’t have any more challenges," she said.
Dr. Brenda Matthews is part of the National Council of Negro Women and helped with the transport. The power of the vote, to her, is about more than who wins and loses.
“We need them to come out and vote. Even if we have to pick them up, it’s important for us to vote. Our lives depend upon it," Matthews said.
Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner said the turnout of early and absentee voters this year has tripled from years past. She attributes it to the excitement of this year’s election.
“I think it’s mainly just being engaged with this election. From what we hear with people talking, some people are in their 70s and have never voted before and this is their first time. So, it’s amazing," Ladner told WLOX.
Ladner says that this is the last week for absentee voting. The circuit clerks' offices are open each day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The last day to vote absentee is Saturday, October 31.
