Sen. Hyde-Smith: I don’t expect any Democrats to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said Monday that she does not expect any Democratic senator to vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett this evening.
“It would be very surprising if they did,” Hyde-Smith stated. “So it is a party line vote and it shouldn’t be that way because she is so exceptional but it will be a close vote..."
Hyde-Smith then revealed that Vice President Mike Pence would be presiding over Monday night’s confirmation vote in the instance of a tied vote in which case he would be the tie-breaker.
It would be announced later Monday afternoon that Pence would no longer be attending the hearing.
Democratic leaders, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, had urged Pence not to attend tonight’s proceedings after it was revealed that his top aides had contracted the coronavirus.
When asked if there was anything the Democrats could do to “throw a monkey wrench” into the vote and to delay the process, Hyde-Smith said her colleagues have looked into that.
She says any attempt to delay would have had to already take place, but that Democratic senators were there “through the night” Sunday making their floor speeches in which they said they would not vote to confirm Barrett.
“But, you know, the process is the process and we’ve got the votes to do it,” Hyde-Smith said. “It’s the job of the Senate to advise and consent and it’s our constitutional duty. I think now we’re on the clear path to get there.”
The final vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court is schedule for Monday around 6:30 p.m.
