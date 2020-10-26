Pass Christian Fire Department gets new trucks

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pass Christian Fire Department is celebrating twins, twin fire trucks that is. The new trucks replace older ones that were bought right after Hurricane Katrina and cost nearly $1,000,000 combined.
“We were getting in a position where the other trucks, the 2006s, were getting ready to reach the end of their life expectancy. We were putting a lot of maintenance dollars in them and it was time for the city to step up the response," said Pass Christian Fire Chief Dwight Gordon.
The new trucks are fully customized to the liking and specifications of the team in the Pass.
“We actually took a year before we even talked to the manufacturer,” Gordon said. “We designed and figured out what we wanted that would work best for us and the city of Pass Christian. Once we did that, which took about a year, we figured it out from the rubber up. At that point, we went out to several different manufacturers and told them them to give us the closest, best product they could within that specification.”
Gordon said that the new trucks will be on display this Saturday at a Fire Prevention Open House at Station 2, across from Pass Christian High School. That will go on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. And kids will even be allowed to take pictures in the department’s newest fire fighting assets.
