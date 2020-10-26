Ocean Springs in need of volunteers to help with Peter Anderson festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite some restrictions due to COVID, the City of Ocean Springs is gearing up for Mississippi’s largest arts festival.
This will be the 42nd year that the Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival has filled the streets of downtown Ocean Springs. While there will be new precautions in place, the city is still in need of volunteers to help the event run smoothly.
Volunteers help welcome the artists and crafters, as well as the nearly 150,000 people who visit the festival each year.
This year, Peter Anderson is being held Nov. 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout downtown Ocean Springs.
Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up between now and Nov. 2. Volunteers will be required to wear face masks and follow hand washing guidelines.
All first-time volunteers are encouraged to attend an orientation session before the festival.
If you are interested in joining the fun during festival weekend visit the festival’s website to download a form or call 228-875-4424.
Shirts for the 42nd annual festival are also now available for purchase. This year’s shirt features artwork designed by Anderson family artist, Christopher Stebly. The festival’s slogan - “Love for the Arts” - is on the back of each.
Shirts can be purchased at Shearwater Pottery, Poppy’s, Ocean Springs Lumber Co., The Fudge Shack, and the Ocean Springs Chamber/Visitor Center.
Purchases can also be shipped right to you by ordering online.
Short-sleeve shirts can be purchased for $23 each. Long-sleeve shirts are $25. Sweatshirts are also available for $45.
