Monday’s Forecast

Thanks to a few recent weak cool fronts, this morning isn’t as cool as the mornings from last week. Monday starts off with temperatures in the lower 60s and perhaps even a few 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies and hardly any rain today with afternoon highs in the 80s. Unfortunately, tropical storm or hurricane watches or warnings will probably be issued later today for parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast, perhaps including Mississippi. This is in anticipation of Zeta which is expected to make a landfall by Wednesday afternoon, evening, or night in either Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, or Florida. It’s still too early to tell exactly which state will receive a direct hit. If the storm follows the center of this current forecast track, then South MS would see rainy weather between Tuesday night & Thursday morning with a chance for 39mph+ wind arriving Wednesday. If the storm instead follows the left or right edge of the current forecast track, then we could see lesser impacts. We’ll be watching in the coming days for any possible track shifting or narrowing which could change our possible impacts. Improving weather conditions are expected by Thursday afternoon as a cold front arrives from the west. And we should stay dry and cooler for Friday into the weekend.