LSU rolls South Carolina 52-24

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - LSU is back in the win column in dominant fashion after winning 52-24 over South Carolina. Myles Brennan was out with a lower body injury, but TJ Finley filled in nicely, completing 17 of his 21 passes for 265 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
It was a much-needed impressive performance, and Ed Orgeron was pleased with his team’s play, especially Finley.
“TJ showed us a lot of confidence throughout camp,” Orgeron said. “He lost some weight. We thought he did a tremendous job of leading the team today. And you see he has a tremendous arm. He scrambled and made some plays on the run and made some good decisions. He threw an interception, but we were going to be patient. I thought he did a phenomenal job.”
