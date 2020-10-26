LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As Tropical Storm Zeta enters the Gulf of Mexico, South Mississippi agencies are preparing for any impacts the tropical weather could bring.
HANCOCK COUNTY
The following locations will have sand and bags available for residents beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 7. Please bring your own shovel.
- Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
- Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
- Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
- Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
- West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
- Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
If you need any assistance with getting the sandbags, please contact Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or dispatch at 228-255-9191.
HARRISON COUNTY
Self-serve sandbags are available at the following locations. The sites are active and ready to serve. The sites will have sand and bags. Those wishing to use the service must provide shovels and fill their own bags. Sandbags will not be available at the Courthouse Road Pier and Long Beach Harbor.
- Harrison County Road Department - 10076 Lorraine Road
- D’Iberville Work Center - 10085 1st Avenue
- Lyman Work Center - 15001 County Farm Road
- Long Beach Work Center - 605 North Seal Avenue
- Orange Grove Work Center - 8300 34th Avenue
- Woolmarket Work Center - 16395 Old Woolmarket Road
JACKSON COUNTY
Self-serve sand and sandbags will be available beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at the following locations:
