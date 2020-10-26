Investigators say curling iron started fire at Biloxi storage unit

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Yellow caution tape still surrounds a burned storage unit on Bohn Street one week after 40 firefighters were called there to battle a blaze inside.
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said a person had been living in one of the units, but was not inside at the time of the fire.
“Someone had plugged in a hair curling iron and set it on top of a fire extinguisher box and it set the box on fire," said Boney. "When it fell, it lit some things around it on the floor on fire and that’s where the fire started.”
Boney said the storage unit does not have a sprinkler system, emergency lights, or smoke detectors to warn of a fire.
“These buildings are not designed for living. They are designed for a specific use and we need to stick to that use," said Boney. "When we veer from that and people start living in them, the danger level goes up tremendously for them and for us.”
That message is resonating with the Biloxi Community Development Department. Community Development Director Jerry Creel said his department is increasing the number of inspections of storage units in the city.
“The fire department currently inspects all of the commercial structures in the city at least once a year. But in this case, since this has been brought to our attention, we’re going to go out and inspect them twice a month," said Creel. "If we find anyone living in a structure, we are going to take whatever actions are necessary to have them moved out.”
The Biloxi Community Development Department sent out notices to the owners of storage unit facilities about the additional inspections.
