‘Hometown guy’ returns to Picayune as police chief

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune has a new top cop on the job and it’s a familiar face. Frederick Drennan began his second stint at Picayune Police Chief on Monday.
Drennan served in the same position in Picayune from 1989 to 1996.
“I believe in accountability, from the chief down to every officer on the job,” Drennan told WLOX News Now. “I believe in professionalism and in training for police officers.”
Drennan’s 40 years of law enforcement experience includes 25 years at the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Department where he lead the investigative division, and an additional eight years as the police chief in Slidell. He also served as mayor of Slidell for eight years until 2018 when he retired.
Despite his career in Louisiana, Picayune is his home. “My roots are here,” Drennan said.
City Manager Jim Luke, a former police chief himself, said he worked to bring Drennan back to Picayune.
“We’re honored and excited to bring a hometown guy back. He did a great job when he was here before. He’s so experience and we’re glad to get him back,” Luke said.
Drennan was unofficially sworn in as the Picayune police chief Monday but a formal swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Picayune City Hall
