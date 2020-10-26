Feed the Needy still serving holiday meals but significantly less than in years past

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Every year, law enforcement from across Harrison County works together to feed people in need for Thanksgiving.
For the 31st year, the Feed the Needy program will once again serve meals to people. However, due to the pandemic, the number of meals delivered will be limited.
This year, public safety officers will only serve 2,000 meals. That’s compared to the 4,300 meals they served last year.
Another big change to the program will be the hundreds of volunteers who show up each year at the Lyman Community Center to help package the meals for delivery. This year, no volunteers will be allowed to help pack meals. However, volunteers can still sign up to deliver meals.
To make a donation and help to make this a Happy Holiday for those who may be less fortunate contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5703, or mail a monetary donation to: Gulf Coast Law Enforcement Feed the Needy, 2220 15th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501.
If you would like to sign up to receive a meal or volunteer to deliver meals in a specific area, please contact the agency nearest you.
Each agency is limited to the amount of meals they are able to provide this year, so please make your order as early as possible. The Feed the Needy Program is funded by donations only. In addition, it relies on hundreds of volunteers that donate their time to the program each year.
Meals can be picked up or delivered.
The deadline to request Thanksgiving meals is November 16th, 2020. To request a meal, please call the agency that serves where you live.
Biloxi Police Dept, 228-385-3033
D’Iberville Police Dept, 228-396-4252
Gulfport Police Dept, 228-868-5703
Gulfport Fire Dept, 228-868-5950
Harrison County Sheriff, 228-896-0606
Long Beach Police Dept 228-865-1981
Pass Christian Police Dept, 228-452-3302
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.