Clouds increase tonight. Hurricane & Storm Surge Watches in effect.

The rest of the evening looks calm and comfortable. We may see some cloud cover increase by Tuesday morning along with a few showers. This will be on the outskirts of Hurricane Zeta. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Winds will pick up a bit from the east on Tuesday. Rain bands are expected to pass through Tuesday afternoon and evening thanks to Zeta. Highs will be in the low 80s.
More rain is expected on Wednesday as Zeta gets closer to the coast. We’ll see winds pick up from the east and southeast through the day. Zeta is expected to make landfall as a category one hurricane by Wednesday night along the Gulf Coast. If it makes landfall in Southeast Louisiana or South Mississippi, this would bring the most impacts in terms of heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge. Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties are under a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch. 4-6′ of surge is possible for coastal and low lying areas. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for George and Stone Counties. We would expect the greatest impacts late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Zeta is expected to merge with a cold front, and this front will sweep it to the north and east on Thursday. We could be left with 3-5″ of rain in some spots.
Cooler and drier air will move in by Friday with highs in the low 70s. Halloween looks beautiful and mild with highs in the 70s.
