Clouds increase tonight. Hurricane & Storm Surge Watches in effect.

More rain is expected on Wednesday as Zeta gets closer to the coast. We’ll see winds pick up from the east and southeast through the day. Zeta is expected to make landfall as a category one hurricane by Wednesday night along the Gulf Coast. If it makes landfall in Southeast Louisiana or South Mississippi, this would bring the most impacts in terms of heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge. Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties are under a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch. 4-6′ of surge is possible for coastal and low lying areas. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for George and Stone Counties. We would expect the greatest impacts late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Zeta is expected to merge with a cold front, and this front will sweep it to the north and east on Thursday. We could be left with 3-5″ of rain in some spots.