Zeta gets stronger. Tropical watches or warnings may be issued later today.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Zeta is nearing hurricane strength in the western Caribbean on Monday morning.
Unfortunately, tropical storm or hurricane watches or warnings will probably be issued later today for parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast, perhaps including Mississippi. This is in anticipation of Zeta which is expected to make a landfall by late Wednesday in either Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, or Florida.
For now, it’s still too early to tell exactly which state will receive a direct hit. But once we get the tropical alerts later today then that should make any possible impacts easier to figure out.
If the storm follows the center of the current forecast track, then South Mississippi would see periods of rainy weather between Tuesday night & Thursday morning with a chance for 39mph+ wind arriving Wednesday.
If the storm instead follows the left or right edge of the current forecast track, then we could see lesser impacts.
We’ll be watching in the coming days for any possible track shifting or narrowing which could change our possible impacts.
Improving weather conditions are expected by Thursday afternoon as a cold front arrives from the west. And we should stay dry and cooler for Friday into the weekend.
