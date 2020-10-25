Southern Miss falls to Liberty

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles fell to undefeated Hugh Freeze and Liberty 56-35 on Saturday. Scotty Walden and Jack Abraham did not make the trip, but Tate Whatley filled in for Abraham and was impressive, with 4 rushing touchdowns on the afternoon.
The defense struggled mightily, however, allowing 56 points, including six touchdown passes for quarterback Malik Willis. But having missed their last two games due to COVID-19 protocols, and being without their head coach, getting back into game-form right away wasn’t easy.
“The thing that I saw is, you can practice, but we hadn’t played in three weeks, and it looked like we hadn’t played in three weeks," assistant coach Tim Billings said, who filled in for Walden on Saturday. "Especially defensively, that’s where the tackling comes about. You can’t simulate that in practice even if you try.”
