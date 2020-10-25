Some clouds linger today. Tropical Storm Zeta has formed.

Some patchy fog and low cloud cover will linger this morning. By the afternoon, we’ll have a little more sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today. Clouds will clear out tonight, and we’ll cool down near 60 by Monday morning. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Monday with highs in the low 80s.
Tropical Storm Zeta formed this morning in the Western Caribbean. It is expected to move into the Southern Gulf by Tuesday, possibly as a category one hurricane. Landfall along the Northern Gulf Coast is likely by Wednesday evening. Landfall is possible anywhere from Central Louisiana to the Western Florida Panhandle, including South Mississippi. It may make landfall either as a category one hurricane or a tropical storm. Depending on its track, we could see heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge sometime between Tuesday night through Thursday morning. We’ll continue to closely watch it.
