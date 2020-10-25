Some clouds linger today. Tropical Storm Zeta has formed.

Tropical Storm Zeta formed this morning in the Western Caribbean. It is expected to move into the Southern Gulf by Tuesday, possibly as a category one hurricane. Landfall along the Northern Gulf Coast is likely by Wednesday evening. Landfall is possible anywhere from Central Louisiana to the Western Florida Panhandle, including South Mississippi. It may make landfall either as a category one hurricane or a tropical storm. Depending on its track, we could see heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge sometime between Tuesday night through Thursday morning. We’ll continue to closely watch it.