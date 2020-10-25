Ole Miss drops third straight game

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss fell in heartbreaking fashion to Auburn on Saturday on a touchdown pass to Seth Williams with just over a minute remaining in the game. The Rebels took the lead on a Jerrion Ealy touchdown with a little under six minutes to go, but the defense couldn’t hold. Auburn was 11 of 16 on third downs in the game, and made the big play when it mattered most.
“Both sides having a shot, it’s very discouraging, usually you get just one shot so if either one does their job, you know we’re sitting here with a very big win versus a very talented team," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. "Tough one to swallow, tougher than the other ones.”
