Ole Miss drops third straight game

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss fell in heartbreaking fashion to Auburn on Saturday on a touchdown pass to Seth Williams with just over a minute remaining in the game. The Rebels took the lead on a Jerrion Ealy touchdown with a little under six minutes to go, but the defense couldn’t hold. Auburn was 11 of 16 on third downs in the game, and made the big play when it mattered most.