Female-owned businesses hold breast cancer awareness brunch

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a line out the door and a parking lot completely full, the staff at Brick and Spoon were dealing with a bigger Sunday crowd for the ‘Boobies, Baubles, and Brunch’ event.
The breast cancer inspired event was aimed at bringing attention to the disease, while spending time with friends and family.
“We just wanted to use our voices to say go out," said Director of Business Development for Gulf Coast Mom Tori Bishop. "Get your mammogram. Get properly fitted and take care of yourself.’”
For some people, the event was personal.
“I’ve had friends and aunts and all types of people in my life who have been affected by breast cancer,” said Brick and Spoon owner Kerri Paul. “So we just want to show support.”
Organizers said the point of the brunch was to raise awareness and combat breast cancer, all while supporting women owned businesses in the area.
In the parking lot, Gorjus Accessories offered their apparel while Foundations Professional Bra Fitting showed their products geared for breast cancer survivors.
“It gives them balance and a return to feeling normal in their clothes,” said Kayla Logos, manager at Foundations Professional Bra Fitting.
Both businesses were excited about working together and interacting with the community.
“It feels great and it also feels good to meet these new ladies as well," said Ty Moore, owner of Gorjus Accessories. "I’m honored.”
And while the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is quickly approaching, organizers hope to continue to support women year round.
“It’s something that’s near and dear to our hearts.” Bishop said.
All businesses involved with the brunch will donate a portion of sales to local and national groups helping women fight breast cancer.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.