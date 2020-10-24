Showers and storms may linger this morning. Watching the tropics.

We’ve had several showers and storms early this morning, and a few may linger by lunchtime. Rain chances will decrease by the afternoon, but isolated showers will be possible. If we get enough sunshine, we’ll warm up into the low 80s.
Clouds will gradually clear by Sunday morning, and we’ll cool down into the low 60s. Sunday and Monday will be sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.
We’re closely watching a tropical wave in the Caribbean that will very likely become a tropical depression or storm by Sunday. It is expected to drift northward into the Gulf this upcoming week, and it may approach the Northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday. Depending on its track, we could have more rain Tuesday through Thursday. It’s too early to know where exactly it will go or how intense it will become. We’ll continue to monitor it closely.
