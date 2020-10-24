Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and locations across South Mississippi are participating to help make the community safer and healthier.
If anyone has any unused prescription drugs at home, Drug Take Back Day gives people the opportunity to make sure these medicines are disposed of properly so they are not misused.
Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medications being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.
During last year’s event, more than 440 tons of unused drugs were collected at more than 6,000 sites across the country, according to the DEA.
Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines - flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash - both pose potential safety and health hazards.
To find a collection site near you, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.