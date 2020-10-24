Pearl River Co. man found guilty of wife’s murder

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pearl River County man was found guilty on Friday for the death of his wife in the summer of 2018.
Charles Bowman was found guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence Friday evening after his trial in Columbia began earlier this week. The jury returned with their verdict after roughly an hour of deliberation, authorities said.
Bowman was accused of killing his wife Kathleen Bowman. Her skeletal remains were found on their shared property on Owl Hoot Road.
Deputies visited the home to perform a welfare check on Kathleen after receiving a call from concerned family members but only found her husband there. When they returned with a search warrant, Bowman was gone. That’s when authorities found Kathleen’s skeletal remains.
Following his wife’s death, Bowman fled across the county and was later captured in Utah. According to U.S. Marshals, the alleged killer was spotted on the campground at a state park called Bear Lake after two weeks on the run.
Pearl River County authorities said Bowman’s sentencing has been set for Nov. 23.
