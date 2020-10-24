And the most popular Halloween candy in Mississippi is...

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After reviewing 13 years of data, one website says they have discovered the most popular Halloween candy in each of the 50 states.
According to CandyStore.com, Mississippi’s most popular Halloween treat is... 3 Musketeers! This was followed by Snickers in second place and Butterfingers in third place.
In Alabama, the most popular Halloween candy was Candy Corn and in Louisiana it was Lemonheads. Nationally, the most popular candy was Skittles, Reese’s Cups and Starbursts.
Review the interact map below to see the most popular Halloween candy in each state!
