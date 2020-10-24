Another tropical storm possible in the Gulf this upcoming week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is closely watching for possible tropical development in the Gulf this upcoming week.
A tropical wave in the Caribbean is becoming more organized, and it will very likely become either a tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend. It is expected to move into the Gulf by Tuesday. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Zeta.
At this time, it is too early to pinpoint where exactly this system may go, or how intense it may become. Many forecast models generally show this system moving north toward the Gulf Coast by Wednesday and Thursday.
A low pressure system and cold front moving from the west is expected to direct this system. The strength and speed of this area of low pressure and cold front will determine where this tropical system will go. If this tropical system moves closer to South Mississippi or Louisiana, this would bring more rain to us by Wednesday and Thursday.
Once this tropical wave develops a center of circulation, it will be easier to forecast its intensity and track. Specific impacts will be easier to nail down, too. We’ll continue to closely watch it over the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th.
