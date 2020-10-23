Teens accused of robbing clerk at convenience store

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Escatawpa teens are facing felony charges, after authorities say they robbed a clerk at a convenience store.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 18-year-old Brandon Davis and his 17-year-old brother walked into Mabry’s Grocery on Highway 613 Thursday night, and pretended like they were going to buy something.
However, when the clerk opened the register, they allegedly pushed her aside and took the money. But, fortunately, the clerk was not hurt.
The teens are both facing strong armed robbery charges.
Davis is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, awaiting an initial court appearance, while the 17-year-old is in youth court custody.
This story will be updated once more information is available.
