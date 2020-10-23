Rankin County attorney disbarred over meth possession

Rankin County attorney disbarred over meth possession
Jeffrey Knight in 2017 (Source: Rankin County Sheriff's Department)
By Jacob Gallant | October 23, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:42 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Bar ruled to disbar an attorney over meth possession.

Jeffrey Knight pleaded guilty in Rankin County to possessing more than two grams of methamphetamine.

Knight was arrested in 2017 after a traffic stop on I-20.

He was later sentenced to five years probation.

Under Mississippi Bar rules, a guilty plea of a felony mandates the attorney be suspended immediately from practicing law.

Knight must also reimburse the Mississippi State Bar $290.

Knight was convicted of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute back in 2011 which is a felony, but then-District Attorney Michael Guest said that conviction was dropped from Knight’s record after he completed a pre-trial aversion program.

Read the full ruling below:

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.