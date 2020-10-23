Pascagoula flower shop celebrates 75 years in business

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pugh’s Floral Shop in Pascagoula is celebrating 75 years in the business.
The shop opened in 1945 after World War II and has served generations of families over its decades of existence. The floral company has also had to adapt to technology over time and, eventually, adjust for the pandemic, as well.
While most small shops come and go, Pugh’s has grown.
“It’s a family business,” said Pugh’s buyer and finance manager Kimberly Rasmussen. “It’s family and friends coming out and supporting a local business. When you talk to people, it is the children whose parents actually got their wedding flowers here.”
“Everyone has learned and grown and we cant wait for the next 75 years and all the wonderful things to come,” said David Dudeck, the shop’s assistant manager.
Pugh’s will be hosting their annual open house on November 12th and 13th. Social distancing and safety precautions will be taken.
