New Gulfport police chief answers community’s questions

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s new police chief took some time Thursday to answer some community members' questions.
Chief Chris Ryle detailed the department’s hiring process, talking in detail about the amount of background research and testing that’s done before potential officers are cleared.
He also that stressed open community events like this Q-and-A are vital in building trust in the community.
“These are important. Most of the time when we engage with the community it is negative. People are calling us on their worst days. So for us to have these positive interactions with the community and to be transparent with what is going on in their police department, you can’t beat it," said Chief Ryle.
Event organizer Jeffrey Hulum III stressed that it is more important than ever to build relationships with those are trusted to protect the community.
“It is very important because of the climate and nature of America today," said Hulum. “To have a police chief who is open, honest and blunt about his answers and coming out to a minority community, that is huge."
The chief also educated those in attendance about open carry laws and his desire to do more outreach, especially with the children of the community. It’s a fact that has many optimistic about the future.
“Today was all about unity. Every journey starts with a single step and today we took that step," said Climb CDC Case Manager Irish Reynolds. “The police chief came out here willingly and with full support to say we care about what is going on in the community, and in order for us to inflict change, we need to come together."
