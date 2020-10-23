Meet Harrison County’s 5 candidates for Tax Collector

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Voters in Harrison County will choose a new Tax Collector when they head to the polls November 3. The winner will complete the final three years of the term started by David LaRosa before he retired in March.
A candidate needs 50 percent of the vote, plus one, to be declared the winner. So, it’s possible this special election could lead to a November 24 runoff.
The candidates voters will see on the ballot are:
- Jennifer Adams
- Sharon Nash Barnett
- Scottie Cuevas
- Sheena Khalifeh
- Connie Rockco
Jennifer Adams is a local business owner, who says she wants to use her business background to build the Harrison County Tax Collector’s Office into what she calls a “winning team.”
Sharon Nash Barnett is currently serving as the Interim Tax Collector. She says she’s been serving the county for 18-years in the tax collector’s office, and wants to continue to do so as Tax Collector. She says she loves her job and truly has a passion for helping the citizens of Harrison County.
Scottie Cuevas is a former state senator who says he is running because he believes he can bring new, innovative ideas and leadership to the tax collector’s office.
Sheena Khalifeh says she want to make the tax collector’s office more accessible to the citizens of Harrison County by adjusting hours and adding an online element for tax payers to use.
Connie Rockco is the current District Five Supervisor for Harrison County. She says her experience working for the county is what’s driving her run for Tax Collector. She believes she can be an agent for change within the Tax Collector’s office.
Again, the Harrison County Tax Collector race will be on the ballot November 3. If a runoff is required, it will take place on November 24.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.