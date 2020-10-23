Gulf Coast stores making plans for Black Friday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Black Friday is officially five weeks away and this year, it may look a little different.
South Mississippi retailers are already gearing up to make changes to cater to customers this year due to COVID-19.
At Charisma in Ocean Springs, owner Brandin Brosh is already looking forward to Black Friday. She said apart from Peter Anderson and Cruisin' the Coast, Black Friday is one of the store’s biggest events of the year.
And she doesn’t expect the pandemic will keep shoppers away from finding some good deals.
“People thankfully are used to standing in lines on Black Friday," said Brosh. "And considering we are going to have to limit the capacity of the people that are in the store, I think people will be more understanding of that.”
Limiting store capacity is just one of the several challenges many retailers will have to consider this Black Friday.
“We’re trying to shuffle through how we’re going to be able to serve everyone," said Brosh. “But at the same time be cautious and aware of the pandemic that is going on, masks and social distancing and so forth.”
Over at Bella Rose Boutique, manager Abbey Coleman is just as excited for one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Coleman is optimistic that Black Friday will bring in plenty of shoppers, but she’s also anticipating a lot of online sales this year.
“I know that online is always going to be an option, and Cyber Monday is right after that so even if people didn’t want to come in and shop in store they’re always more than welcome to shop online which is sometimes the safer route for people." said Coleman.
She said she’s hopeful that the pandemic won’t ruin the tradition of Black Friday.
“We’re going to stay positive and do what we do best," said Coleman "And ensure everyone’s safety and make sure everyone’s happy and healthy and that’s all we can do.”
