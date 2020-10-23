Gautier Pizza Hut delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are investigating a robbery that involved a Pizza Hut delivery driver being robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.
Authorities received a call around 9:03 p.m. about an armed robbery at Sioux Bayou Apartments on Martin Bluff Road. The suspect robbed the delivery driver at gunpoint and stole the vehicle, according to authorities.
However, the vehicle was recovered moments later nearby at the River Bend Condominiums, which is less than 1/4 mile away from the apartments.
Fortunately, the delivery driver was not injured, but the suspect has not been arrested yet.
The suspect is described as a 5′9″ or 5′10 ″black man, wearing a dark hoodie, sweatshirt, beanie hat, black sweater, and white gloves.
Capt. Daivd Bever said it appears that it was a setup and that the suspect called in a fake delivery then ambushed the driver.
If anyone has any information about the crime please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.