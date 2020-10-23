Friday’s Forecast

Today will start off with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 70s. Later this afternoon and evening will be when today’s best rain chances arrive, especially north of I-10. Today’s high temperatures will be in the 80s. Minor coastal flooding will be possible in Hancock County through noon today, mainly along the immediate east-facing shorelines due to persistent onshore flow causing above normal tides. High tide in Hancock County was at 4 AM Friday and low tide will be around 5 PM Friday. Tomorrow, a weak cool front could allow for a few more hit-or-miss showers but Sunday looks rain-free. Even though it may rain at times on Friday and Saturday, there will still some be rain-free hours on both days too. All week it has been warmer than normal. But, signs are pointing to a possible cooler pattern during the second-half of next week perhaps just in time for Halloween. Of course, this is still many days out and could change between now and then so you’ll have to check back on the forecast for any updates.