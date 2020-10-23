Elderly woman assaulted, robbed in Gulfport home invasion

GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police arrested and charged two people in-connection to assaulting, and robbing an elderly woman in a home invasion.
Authorities arrested 33-year-old Andrew James Treadaway and 42-year-old Sumer Ree Treadaway and charged them both with armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, motor vehicle theft and aggravated assault.
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Glover Street around 8:00 a.m. in reference to an assault complaint. When officers arrived, they found a 78-year-old woman suffering from serious, but non-threatening injuries.
It was determined through investigation that Andrew and Sumer forcefully entered the home. While in the home, the suspects displayed a knife, then cut her while demanding money. After assaulting the elderly woman, they fled the scene in her car, according to authorities.
Gulfport Police contacted area law enforcement to be on the lookout for the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was located by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the D’Iberville Police Department, while it was occupied by the suspects.
They were taken into custody, without further incident and both of their bonds have been set at $1,000,000.
Anyone with any information on this incident, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.