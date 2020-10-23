Bay St. Louis Police investigating overnight murder

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight Thursday.
According to a release from Police Chief Gary Ponthieux, officers responded to a call about a shooting at 11:21 p.m. in the 300 block of Keller Street. A witness reported numerous shots being fired into an occupied vehicle.
When the officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Trellis Burnett of Bay St. Louis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.
No information has been released at this time about a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at (228) 467-9222. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling (877) 787-5898.
