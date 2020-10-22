‘We’re pushing through:' Health care workers persist in the face of pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than eight months since the first coronavirus case in Mississippi. And those on the frontline of this pandemic are remaining strong in the fight against COVID-19.
“Everybody’s tired but we’re pushing through, still here for everybody,' said nurse practitioner Casey Adams.
It’s been a long battle against COVID-19, one that seems to be far from over. Health care workers said they are taking it day by day.
For the past eight months, Adams has been on the very frontlines of the pandemic, working drive-thru COVID-19 testing lines at Memorial Clinics.
She said though it can be tiring, she draws strength from her team.
“Administration, colleagues, coworkers, everybody, the whole Memorial team is working together," said Adams. "Whether you’re working in the hospital, or the clinics, the clean clinics, the respiratory clinics, everybody has been working really well together.”
And support from the community also goes a long way.
“We’re here to help take care of people and we know that people appreciate us," said Adams. "But yes, the small things, just thank you or you know, the people are still supplying water and sport drinks at times and that’s encouraging.”
For health care workers, the past eight months has brought out a whirlwind of emotions.
“In the beginning you know it was more scary," said Adams. "You wouldn’t expect when you get out of nursing school or med school, you’re going to be outside working in a pandemic, in a drive-thru, seeing people in their cars.”
But now, she said it’s all become the ‘new normal.’ And even as coronavirus cases rise in Mississippi, Adams remains hopeful and she encourages everyone to remain vigilant.
“The numbers seem to go up a little," said Adams. “But I think it’s still been okay, if people continue to still wear the mask in public, even though it’s no longer a mandate, social distancing, washing your hands.”
Adams encourages people to get tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, adding that Memorial Hospital now offers rapid tests at all of its COVID/respiratory clinics. Its Cedar Lake location is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 4:30 pm and Saturday from 9 to 3.
