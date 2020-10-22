Warm again with perhaps a few hit-or-miss showers

Another mild and muggy morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Today brings partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. This afternoon’s high temperatures will again warm into the 80s. It will be breezy at times with winds from the east up to about 10 or 15 miles per hour. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with mild overnight lows in the 60s and 70s again. Tomorrow you might want your umbrella with this week’s best rain chance. Expect scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms on Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Saturday may not be completely rain-free and there could be a few hit-or-miss showers and storms in parts of South Mississippi as a weak cool front arrives from the west. Saturday’s best rain chances in South Mississippi may be for locations closer to the Alabama line. Rain amounts up to a half-inch are expected from today through Saturday’s end. Sunday looks rain-free.