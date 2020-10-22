Vancleave eyes fourth consecutive state title

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - The three-time reigning state champion Vancleave Bulldogs will aim for their fourth in a row on Saturday. The Bulldogs are yet to drop a set this postseason, and will square off with a Pontotoc team that hasn’t lost a match since September 12.
But Vancleave’s success stretches far beyond just the last two months, and they’re using their experience to remain locked in on the task at hand.
“Yes, it’s a big dance at the end of the road. But we’ve been here before, we’re confident in our play, we’re confident in our abilities," head coach Christina Daigle said. "We’re just hyper-focused on getting the job done.”
“I think experience has a lot to do with it. This is our fourth time going into it," senior Eve Mixon said. "We know what to expect, we just have to go into it mentally strong. If our mental ability is equal to our physical ability, we’ll be fine.”
“We can’t go into it thinking we’re going to win it," senior Hannah Burks said. "We have to play our volleyball, play our game, and not down to the other team.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.