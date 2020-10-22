Sumrall versus Stone canceled due to COVID-19

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Heading into Week eight of the high school football season, another coast game has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Sumrall will be forced to forfeit their game against Stone High.
Tomcats head coach John Feaster tells WLOX that he was told that the Bobcats entire school is currently under quarantine. Sumrall had to forfeit last week’s game against Forrest County.
The forfeit now gives Stone a 4-3 overall record, with a 3-1 record in Region 7-4A. The Tomcats will look to secure the second seed in the playoffs with a win over Forrest County AHS on the road next week.
