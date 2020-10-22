Resurrection previews state championship tilt with Hickory Flat

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Resurrection is heading to state after capturing the first South State championship in program history. The Eagles are perfect throughout the postseason, sweeping each match 3-0, setting up Saturday’s showdown with Hickory Flat. They started the season with an 8-1 record, rolled through the first two rounds of the playoffs and defeated a red-hot Sacred Heart team on Tuesday, and are now just one win away from putting a bow on a magical season.