Resurrection previews state championship tilt with Hickory Flat

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Resurrection is heading to state after capturing the first South State championship in program history. The Eagles are perfect throughout the postseason, sweeping each match 3-0, setting up Saturday’s showdown with Hickory Flat. They started the season with an 8-1 record, rolled through the first two rounds of the playoffs and defeated a red-hot Sacred Heart team on Tuesday, and are now just one win away from putting a bow on a magical season.
“I’m there for them. I’ll be their biggest cheerleader," head coach Keith Tucker said. "I believe 100 percent if they go in there and play ball like they can that we will win. If they leave it all on the court, win or lose, I’ll be proud of them.”
“We’re really excited. We’ve been working really hard to get where we are and play Saturday," senior Emma Godfrey said. "I’m really proud. We have grown so much as a team this year. I’m really grateful for our team, and just excited to see what happens.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.