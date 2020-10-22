Pelicans hire Stan Van Gundy as new head coach

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Pelicans have found their new head coach in Stan Van Gundy.
In 12 seasons as a NBA head coach, Van Gundy has worked with the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons with a 57 percent winning percentage (523-384 record) in the regular season and 48-43 record in the playoffs. Van Gundy helped the Orlando Magic become 2008-2009 Eastern Conference Champions, leading them to the 2009 NBA Finals.
The 61-year-old is now being tasked with developing one of the youngest rosters in the league and giving the Pelicans a defensive edge, something he’s specializes in. According to ESPN, Van Gundy’s teams were in the top half in the NBA in defensive rating 10 times -- including his last three seasons in Detroit in 11 of the 12 seasons he was head coach. His teams finished top 10 in defensive rating eight of those seasons.
Van Gundy becomes the seventh coach in franchise history, taking over for Alvin Gentry who was let go after five seasons.