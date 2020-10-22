Number of COVID cases in schools released for week of Oct. 12-16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has released its weekly report on the number of coronavirus cases in schools for each county.
The report lists the number of staff members and students who tested positive for the virus, as well as the number of staff and students who were quarantined.
This report is only for cases reported the week of Oct. 12-16, 2020.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
Each county is broken down below.
George County
A total of eight schools in George County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 12-16.
Of those, George County High and Rocky Creek Elementary were the only two that reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff.
George County High was the only school that to report between 1-5 students who were confirmed to have the virus.
No new outbreaks were reported at any schools in the district.
A total of 17 teachers/staff were quarantined in the district at four different schools. That number includes 11 teachers/staff at Rocky Creek Elementary.
A total of 92 students were quarantined at seven schools. The schools reporting the highest number of quarantines for the county are: George County High (37) and Rocky Creek Elementary (36).
Since the start of the school year, Benndale Elementary repots 7 confirmed positive cases in teachers/staff. Six other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
George County High reports 16 students have tested positive for the virus since school started. Four other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases in students since school started.
Hancock County
A total of 13 schools in Hancock County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 12-16.
No schools reported any confirmed cases for the week in teachers/staff and only three schools reported 1-5 students who had been diagnosed during the five-day period. No new outbreaks were reported.
No teachers/staff were quarantined during the week. Only 48 students at nine schools were quarantined, which is a significant drop from previous weeks.
The schools reporting the highest number of quarantines for the county are West Hancock Elementary (18) and East Hancock Elementary (11).
Since the start of the school year, 39 students at Hancock High and 8 at Bay High have tested positive for the virus. Ten other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases since school started. Between 1-5 confirmed cases in teachers have been reported at four schools since school started.
Harrison County
A total of 54 schools in Harrison County, reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 12-16.
Of those, 18 schools each report between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week.
15 students at North Gulfport Middle and 6 students at North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle had confirmed cases for the week. 12 other schools reported between 1-5 cases of students who tested positive for the virus.
No outbreaks were reported for the week in any of the Harrison County schools.
A total of 46 staff members in 23 schools were quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 712 students were quarantined in Harrison County for the week, which is a drastic drop compared to previous weeks. The largest number of students quarantined were at North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle (134), West Harrison High (117), and Gulfport High (95).
Since the start of the school year, 12 teachers/staff at Gulfport High and 6 at West Wortham Elementary/Middle have tested positive for the virus; 37 other schools reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Harrison County include: Biloxi High (36), D’Iberville High (25), Gulfport High (33), Harper McCaughan Elementary (7), Harrison Central High (25), Long Beach High (13), Long Beach Middle (23), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (11), Pass Christian High (15), St. Patrick Catholic High (8), and West Harrison High (15). An additional 29 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Jackson County
A total of 44 schools in Jackson County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 12-16.
Of those, 9 positive cases in teachers/staff were reported for the week at Moss Point High. An additional 13 schools also reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Eleven schools each reported between 1-5 cases of students who tested positive for the virus for the week.
Ocean Springs High, Moss Point High, and Magnolia Middle School each reported a new outbreak this week.
A total of 13 staff members in six schools were quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 382 students were quarantined in Jackson County for the week, with the largest number of students at Ocean Springs High (271).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: East Central Middle (6), Moss Point High (14), Ocean Springs High (7), St. Martin East (12), St. Martin North (14), and Vancleave Upper (9). An additional 28 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Jackson County include: East Central High (28), East Central Lower (6), East Central Middle (36), East Central Upper (13), Gautier Middle (9), Magnolia Middle (7), Martin Bluff Elementary (6), Moss Point High (8), Ocean Springs High (22), Pascagoula High (26), St. Martin High (36), St. Martin Middle (15), Vancleave High (22), Vancleave Middle (10), and Vancleave Upper (10). An additional 19 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Pearl River County
A total of 24 schools in Pearl River County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 12-16.
Of those, only the Pearl River County School District Administrative Office reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Five schools each reported between 1-5 cases of students who have tested positive for the virus. One outbreak was reported at Pearl River Central Middle for the week.
A total of five staff members in four schools in the county were quarantined over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 110 students were quarantined for the week, with the largest number of students at Picayune Memorial High (33) and Pearl River Central High (29).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: Poplarville Middle (6) and Pearl River Central Middle (7). An additional 11 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Pearl River County include: Pearl River Central Elementary (6), Pearl River Central High (18), Pearl River Central Middle (9), Picayune Memorial High (21), and Poplarville High (8). An additional 5 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Stone County
A total of five schools in Stone County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 12-16.
Of those, two schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Stone High and Stone Middle also reported between 1-5 students each who tested positive for the virus during the week. No outbreaks were reported.
Four teachers/staff members at three schools were quarantined in the county over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 66 students at three schools were quarantined for the week, with the largest number of students at Perkinston Elementary (42) and Stone Middle (20).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: Perkinston Elementary (6). An additional 3 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
An earlier report for the week before also listed the following schools as reporting cases since school started: Poplarville Middle (6) and Pearl River Central Middle (7). Those schools did not report results to MSDH for Oct. 12-16.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students include: Stone High (7) and Stone Middle (7). One additional school reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
Some schools report case numbers between 1-5, which is done to protect the personal identity of the effected student or staff member.
Some schools and/or districts are not listed on this report, which means they have not submitted the weekly report to state health officials. In August, state officials said they would begin collecting and releasing information from schools on the number of COVID cases, outbreaks, and quarantines that occur each week.
Note: These cases have been directly reported to MSDH by each school, and may not yet have appeared in the state and county totals of cases reported by laboratories.
Click the links below to read school reports for previous weeks:
