New details released on deaths of judge, son in Moss Point

About an hour later, officers were dispatched to the home again, this time for a disturbance. As the first officer arrived, he heard gunshots and called for backup. When more officers arrived, they were met in the yard by a person holding a handgun. Officers ordered the individual to drop the weapon, and the person did so. Investigators said the armed individual was a family member who went to the home to check on the woman who lived there, Sheila Osgood.