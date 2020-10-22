New details released on deaths of judge, son in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators in Moss Point are releasing new details on the timeline of events surrounding the deaths of Jackson County Judge Sheila Osgood, and her son, Gregory Jackson Jr.
Wednesday around 11:30am, Moss Point Police officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 3600 block of Davis Street. Officers said they checked the home and attempted to make contact with anyone inside, but no one answered.
About an hour later, officers were dispatched to the home again, this time for a disturbance. As the first officer arrived, he heard gunshots and called for backup. When more officers arrived, they were met in the yard by a person holding a handgun. Officers ordered the individual to drop the weapon, and the person did so. Investigators said the armed individual was a family member who went to the home to check on the woman who lived there, Sheila Osgood.
Officers then went into the home where they found Osgood on the floor. They called for medical assistance, but Osgood was dead. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell told WLOX News Thursday that she was stabbed to death.
As officers were securing the crime scene, a man armed with a large knife started quickly and aggressively moving toward police. The officers said they told the man to stop and drop the weapon, but he kept moving forward. That’s when they fired their weapons, killing him.
The man with the knife was later identified as Osgood’s son, 45-year-old Gregory Jackson Jr. The individual responsible for the initial gunshots was not charged with any crime.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the homicide, while the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Per department policy, the Moss Point officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the outside investigation unfolds. The names of those officers will not be made public until the case is presented to the Grand Jury.
