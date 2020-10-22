Mobile home fire in Harrison County sends one firefighter to hospital

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A mobile home fire in Harrison County sent one firefighter to the hospital this Thursday afternoon.
Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Crestwick Street. Luckily, no one was inside the home and crews were able to keep the blaze contained to one room.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the fire was “suspicious in nature.” But couldn’t comment further as the fire is currently under investigation.
The first responder who was sent to the hospital after fighting the flames is now resting at home.
This story will be updated once more information is availaible.
