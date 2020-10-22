Man sentenced to 40 years for killing girlfriend with homemade shotgun

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man was sentenced to 40 years for the death of his girlfriend.
Errick Nichols, 55, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Betty Allman.
Allman was found dead in her bed at a home in Camden in January. She had been shot.
Investigators found a homemade shotgun made from a pipe and welded handle that they say Nichols used to kill Allman.
The couple had moved to Madison County from Kansas City just a month prior.
Investigators say an argument between the two led to the shooting.
Nichols had previously been convicted of aggravated assault in Hinds County and attempted murder in Illinois.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.