Long Beach wins second straight 5A South State Crown

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach Bearcats won their second straight Class 5A South State championship Tuesday after taking down South Jones in straight sets.
Long Beach is seeking to win their first state title in nine years. The program won back-to-back state championships in 2010 and 2011 according to MaxPreps.
After falling to Center Hill in the 2019 title game, the Bearcats are locked in on taking down Lake Cormorant this Saturday at Madison Central at 6 p.m. Head coach Rebecca Tillman says this group is ready to bring the gold ball back to the coast.
“Well I’m hoping that being that this is our second year in a row, I’m hoping that my girls are a little more mentally prepared than we were last year,” Tillman told WLOX.
“I know that Lake Cormorant has a lot of experience, they’ve got a good program. It’s going to be tough, but I think this group of girls, and we have a lot of seniors to lead us, they have what it takes.”
This isn’t the first time Long Beach has seen Lake Cormorant on this stage. The Bearcats would have “three-peat” back in 2012 had they not fallen to the Gators in four sets.
The MHSAA 5A State Title will take place in Clinton, Mississippi.
