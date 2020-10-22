Gautier Fire Chief dismissed from his position

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - After seven years as Gautier’s top fire administrator, Robert Jones has been dismissed from his role as the department’s fire chief.
City manager Paula Yancey tells WLOX the decision to fire Jones “unfolded rather quickly” but would not share why he was let go.
Jones became fire chief in 2013 after being selected out of 25 applicants. He initially started with the Gautier Fire Department when he was 22-years-old and nearly 24 years later, he was sworn in as fire chief.
For the time being, Josh Latch is interim Fire Chief.
When asked about the search for a permanent replacement, the city manager says she’ll think about that once she gets back into the office.
This story will be updated once more information is available
